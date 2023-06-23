King grants royally bestowed water for Wild Boar Governor’s bathing rites 

Narongsak, who formerly held the post of governor of the province of Chiang Rai, was widely recognised for his perseverance in helping the team and their coach escape the flooded cave.

The funeral is being held from Friday to Sunday at Wat Phra Si Mahathat in the Bang Khen neighbourhood, with Anupong Paochinda, Minister of Interior, presiding over the bathing rites.

The King also bestowed a royal wreath.

His family, relatives, and prominent figures attended the rites, among them Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who appeared visibly upset at Narongsak’s passing.