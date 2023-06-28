Thai pharma seeks more support to reduce import dependence

Surachai Ruangsuksin, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries' Pharmaceuticals Industry Club, said almost all Thai pharmas are already certified to European standards. This means that Thai-made drugs are of high quality and reliability.

Unfortunately, 65% of all medicines sold in Thailand are imported, despite the fact that some of them can be produced locally, he said.

"We hope to increase the market share of Thai-made drugs from 35% to 50% in the next five years. However, without government support, this expectation cannot be realised," he said.

He explained that hospitals account for approximately 75% of Thailand's medicine market — 65% public hospitals and 10% private — and pharmacies for the remaining 25%.

This means if public hospitals prefer to prescribe more Thai-made drugs, the country's manufacturers would benefit greatly in terms of maintaining their businesses and competitiveness, he said.

Higher quality

Surachai added that while Thai-made drugs are not cheap when compared to drugs imported from countries such as China and India, Thailand's quality is unquestionably higher.

"This is what I aim to ensure," he said, adding that the public hospital bidding procurement should also prioritise factors other than price and have more fair conditions that allow more parties to participate.

Lalana Setasuban, president of the Thai Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, pointed out that while the kingdom would continue to import extracts and raw materials to manufacture medicine, having the ability to produce its own pharmaceuticals is valuable in strengthening the country's medical health security.