Casual clothes policy allows students to express themselves: BMA

On June 23, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an order to 437 schools in the metropolitan area instructing them to let their students wear casual clothes once a week.

Schools have also been told to ease off on regulations related to students’ hairstyles, with the BMA insisting that everybody’s styles and preferences should be respected.

Chadchart said the city will perform an evaluation after the policy has been in effect for some time, easing public concerns that the new regulations could have permanent negative impacts.

“We are ready to try something new, while allowing students and parents to propose their ideas. However, everything must be within a framework, with clear rules and regulations,” he said. “If it does not work then we can change again. The BMA accepts all criticism.”

Deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon added that the policy should help reduce parents’ financial burden, as currently public schools receive a government subsidy for just two uniforms per year, namely a student uniform, and the other for gym or boy/girl scouts.

“Students can decide freely what to wear at least one day per week. This rule will be applied to all schools under the BMA,” he said.