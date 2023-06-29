Thai shopping extravaganza offers discounts, sales and fashion shows

Innovations are being showcased in hall 100.

Energy, hospital, Japanese, and educational products each have their own location, while logistics and services also have zones, he added.

Seminars and workshops are being held at the special activity area at the central stage, activity room on the 2nd floor and mini stage.

These include workshops on making money from TikTok, artificial intelligence, and customer data platforms. Activities include fashion shows, competitions, and joint-venture signing ceremonies.

Thamarat said a pet-friendly event is being organised for the first time to allow attendees to bring their pets to the fair.