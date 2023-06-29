Thai shopping extravaganza offers discounts, sales and fashion shows
Thailand's grand shopping event "27th Saha Group Fair" kicked off on Thursday at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec) in Bang Na district, and will run until Sunday.
Thamarat Chokwatana, chair of the event, said the fair features special-priced products, innovations, and a host of special activities in an area spanning over 20,000 square metres.
In the special product sales zone, located at halls 98 and 99, each brand has organised special promotions to help shoppers save even more, he explained, adding that there are over 1,000 booths from more than 100 companies.
Innovations are being showcased in hall 100.
Energy, hospital, Japanese, and educational products each have their own location, while logistics and services also have zones, he added.
Seminars and workshops are being held at the special activity area at the central stage, activity room on the 2nd floor and mini stage.
These include workshops on making money from TikTok, artificial intelligence, and customer data platforms. Activities include fashion shows, competitions, and joint-venture signing ceremonies.
Thamarat said a pet-friendly event is being organised for the first time to allow attendees to bring their pets to the fair.
"This year, we have invited renowned influencers from Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam to conduct live product reviews, allowing viewers to make immediate purchases during the sessions," he said.
He called the fair an innovative platform designed to cater to the new generation.
Brands will also offer online sales through e-commerce platforms under the Saha Group, such as Saha Group Online, ICC Shopping, IDF Shopping, Sahapat Delivery, and Lion Shop Online.
For more information, visit www.sahagroupfair.com or SahaGroup on Facebook.