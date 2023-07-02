BMA takes aim at plastic waste with green market in Lumpini Park

The day designated by the United Nations Environment Programme to celebrate the environment globally falls on June 5, but the BMA is celebrating it twice this year.

UN World Environment Day falls on the 5th of June every year, and this year’s theme is "Solutions to Plastic Pollution”.

The market in Lumpini Park includes do-it-yourself (DIY) workshops that teach city residents how to recycle plastic waste in their daily lives and gain practical knowledge to help combat plastic pollution.

It also offers a wide range of pesticide-free and organically grown farm produce.

BMA deputy permanent secretary of Bangkok Chatree Watanakhachorn said the market is also helping farmers who use environmentally friendly farming techniques to generate additional income.

According to the BMA, this campaign in commemorate of World Environment Day 2023 aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues, with a particular emphasis on plastic pollution. This initiative encouraged the general public to take an active role in protecting and preserving the planet.

The first event to celebrate World Environment Day 2023 was held on June 5 at Vachirabenjatas Park, also known as Rot Fai Park, in Chatuchak district. The event's theme was "Do It Yourself: Create a Beautiful World with Our Hands."