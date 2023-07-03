Prices of Purple, Blue Line passes to be unchanged until July 31 next year
The prices for the MRT Purple and Blue Line passes will remain unchanged until July 31 next year in a bid to mitigate the expense burden on the public, the Mass Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said on Monday.
The MRTA, the Ministry of Transport, and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Pcl (BEM) Company are backing the state policy of lowering the living costs of citizens.
Under the policy, the prices for the MRT system Chalong Ratchadham (Purple) and the Chaleom Ratchamongkon (Blue) Line passes will be maintained until July 31, 2024.
Passengers with MRT Plus cards, regular MRT cards, business traveller cards, CO-Brand Cards, can top up their passes at the following rates:
• PL Adult Pass for travel in the Purple Line:
Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.
- 15 trips, 450 baht, averaging 30 baht per trip
- 25 trips, 700 baht, averaging 28 baht per trip
- 40 trips, 1,040 baht, averaging 26 baht per trip
- 50 trips, 1,100 baht, averaging 22 baht per trip
- 60 trips, 1,200 baht, averaging 20 baht per trip (Valid for 60 days) (From the highest fare of 42 baht)
• BL Adult pass for travel in the Blue Line:
Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.
- 15 trips, 450 baht, averaging 30 baht per trip
- 25 trips, 700 baht, averaging 28 baht per trip
- 40 trips, 1,040 baht, averaging 26 baht per trip
- 50 trips, 1,250 baht, averaging 25 baht per trip (From the highest fare of 43 baht)
• ML Adult pass for travel between the Blue and Purple lines
Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.
- 15 trips, 810 baht, averaging 54 baht per trip
- 25 trips, 1,300 baht, averaging 52 baht per trip
- 40 trips, 2,000 baht, averaging 50 baht per trip
- 50 trips, 2,250 baht, averaging 45 baht per trip (From the highest fare of 71 baht)
The promotional prices of these passes are valid for 45 days from the date of purchase. After expiry, the pass will not work.
Furthermore, the passes are valid for a period of 30 days after the date of initial travel, except for the PL Adult Pass for 60 trips which is valid for 60 days after the date of initial travel. Refunds or change of pass type are not available, the MRTA said.
Student cards and cards for children and the elderly will continue to receive fare reductions of 10% and 50%, respectively.
For more information, contact the MRTA information centre: 0 2624 5200, call centre: 0 2716 4044, or visit MRTA website: www.mrta.co.th.