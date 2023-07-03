Prices of Purple, Blue Line passes to be unchanged until July 31 next year

Passengers with MRT Plus cards, regular MRT cards, business traveller cards, CO-Brand Cards, can top up their passes at the following rates:

• PL Adult Pass for travel in the Purple Line:

Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.

- 15 trips, 450 baht, averaging 30 baht per trip

- 25 trips, 700 baht, averaging 28 baht per trip

- 40 trips, 1,040 baht, averaging 26 baht per trip

- 50 trips, 1,100 baht, averaging 22 baht per trip

- 60 trips, 1,200 baht, averaging 20 baht per trip (Valid for 60 days) (From the highest fare of 42 baht)

• BL Adult pass for travel in the Blue Line:

Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.

- 15 trips, 450 baht, averaging 30 baht per trip

- 25 trips, 700 baht, averaging 28 baht per trip

- 40 trips, 1,040 baht, averaging 26 baht per trip

- 50 trips, 1,250 baht, averaging 25 baht per trip (From the highest fare of 43 baht)

• ML Adult pass for travel between the Blue and Purple lines

Passes can be topped up at ticket counters at all stations.

- 15 trips, 810 baht, averaging 54 baht per trip

- 25 trips, 1,300 baht, averaging 52 baht per trip

- 40 trips, 2,000 baht, averaging 50 baht per trip

- 50 trips, 2,250 baht, averaging 45 baht per trip (From the highest fare of 71 baht)