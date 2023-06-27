Bangkok Yellow Line rides to cost 15-45 baht from July 3 onwards
The Cabinet has given the green light to fares of between 15 and 45 baht on the MRT Yellow Line from July 3 onwards.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday that the Cabinet approved the fares in line with the five draft regulations on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA). The regulations, which are yet to be announced in the Royal Gazette, cover guidelines on discounts, employee welfare and government support.
The 30.4-kilometre Yellow Line runs from Lat Phrao to Samut Prakan in the southern suburbs of Bangkok. Its operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail, expects an average of 200,000 commuters daily, bringing in about 1 billion baht in revenue.