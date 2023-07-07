Earth marks Aphelion

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, reported yesterday on its facebook page that Aphelion would occur at 3.06 am today, Friday.

Throughout a year, Earth orbits the Sun in an elliptical path, resulting in periods when Earth is closest to the Sun, called Perihelion, usually in January, and periods when it is farthest from the Sun, called Aphelion, typically in July.

However, the distance from the Sun does not significantly affect the seasons because the variation in proximity is not significant. The tilt of Earth's axis plays a more crucial role in determining the distribution of sunlight on different parts of Earth throughout the year, leading to the occurrence of various seasons, according to the Institute.