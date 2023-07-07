Thailand to share elephant wisdom with Sri Lanka after return of sick jumbo
The Environment Ministry will oversee knowledge exchange between Thai and Sri Lankan agencies to ensure proper treatment of Thai elephants, minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Friday.
Varawut announced the move after an elephant named Plai Sak Surin, one of three Thai jumbos gifted to Sri Lanka, had to be returned to Thailand last week for treatment of severe health problems.
The 29-year-old male elephant is now under the care of the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang, Varawut told The Nation.
The normal lifespan of an elephant is 48 years.
He said Plai Sak Surin will need lifelong treatment in Thailand after returning with an injured front left leg, hip abscess, a cataract in the right eye and damaged nails and feet. He will not be returned to Sri Lanka.
Responding to reporters’ questions, Varawut confirmed that Thailand no longer sends elephants abroad for commercial or other purposes.
He said the remaining two elephants that Thailand gifted to Sri Lanka are in good condition and living in satisfactory environments, citing a fact-finding visit led by ministry adviser Kanchana Silpa-archa, his sister.
The two elephants, named Plai Pratu Pha and Plai Si Narong, will remain in Sri Lanka as they are too old to be transported back to Thailand, he added.
Plai Pratu Pha is 49 years old.
"The ministry will not interfere with elephants in good condition under the sovereignty of another country," he said.
MOUs will be signed between Thai and Sri Lankan animal welfare agencies to boost Sri Lanka’s ability to look after elephants.
"The long-term solution to this issue is exchange of knowledge between Thai and Sri Lankan agencies," he said, adding that this would also help other elephants in Sri Lanka have a better quality of life.
The ministry is not worried about the welfare of elephants gifted to other countries, such as Australia and Denmark, as they have expertise in looking after large animals, Varawut said.
However, anyone with information about elephants in trouble can get in touch with the Environment Ministry, he added.
Plai Pratu Pha was the first elephant Thailand gifted Sri Lanka as a gesture of goodwill in 1980. Plai Si Narong and Plai Sak Surin followed in 2001.
The Sri Lankan government sent the elephants to temples to serve as carriers of Buddha relics during religious ceremonies.