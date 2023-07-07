Thailand to share elephant wisdom with Sri Lanka after return of sick jumbo

Varawut announced the move after an elephant named Plai Sak Surin, one of three Thai jumbos gifted to Sri Lanka, had to be returned to Thailand last week for treatment of severe health problems.

The 29-year-old male elephant is now under the care of the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang, Varawut told The Nation.

The normal lifespan of an elephant is 48 years.

He said Plai Sak Surin will need lifelong treatment in Thailand after returning with an injured front left leg, hip abscess, a cataract in the right eye and damaged nails and feet. He will not be returned to Sri Lanka.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Varawut confirmed that Thailand no longer sends elephants abroad for commercial or other purposes.