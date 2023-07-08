Police crack wide-spanning porn network in Chiang Mai and Ubon
Two houses in Chiang Mai and Ubon Ratchathani were raided on Saturday over suspicion of serving as bases for a network of more than 30 porn websites.
A 28-year-old man, identified only as Chayapat, was arrested in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district over allegations of distributing pornographic materials, including child porn, via a computer system for commercial purposes, police said.
In the raid, police seized a computer allegedly used to operate a porn site as well as to upload more than 10,000 video clips.
The investigation conducted by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), which is part of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), showed that Chayapat allegedly owns a website that distributes a large variety of pornographic content, including video clips featuring celebrities and child pornography.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) helped with the TCSD investigation.
The probe found that Chayapat’s network also operated an office in Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district.
TCSD police arrived at the office on Saturday to find five employees, computers and documents involving many porn sites. Initial investigation of the site showed that the network runs more than 30 porn sites.
All suspects were arrested and equipment confiscated. The suspects have denied all charges and will testify in court.