Police crack wide-spanning porn network in Chiang Mai and Ubon

A 28-year-old man, identified only as Chayapat, was arrested in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district over allegations of distributing pornographic materials, including child porn, via a computer system for commercial purposes, police said.

In the raid, police seized a computer allegedly used to operate a porn site as well as to upload more than 10,000 video clips.

The investigation conducted by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), which is part of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), showed that Chayapat allegedly owns a website that distributes a large variety of pornographic content, including video clips featuring celebrities and child pornography.