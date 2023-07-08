Hook 31 comes to rescue of 4 pups trapped in Korat sewage system
Four puppies were pulled to safety from a sewer in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)’s Wang Nam Kheow district by the Hook 31 rescue unit on Friday.
The rescue team was responding to a cry for help from locals, who had managed to pull four of the eight pups trapped in the sewage system. They were worried that the puppies who could not be found would drown due to heavy rain.
It took the rescue team some 40 minutes to find the four brown pups – two male and two female – and pull them out of the drain.
Assuming that the pups were abandoned by humans as their mother was nowhere in sight, the rescue team decided to adopt the four puppies.