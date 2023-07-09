A brief history of Thailand’s ‘elephant diplomacy’

The Thai Elephants in Israel

AFP reported that Varawut Silpa-archa, minister of natural resources and environment said earlier last month that after the incident with Plai Sak Surin (Muthu Raja) in Sri Lanka, the Thai government has stopped sending elephants abroad. The Thai embassy is investigating the conditions of all Thai elephants overseas.

Despite these dark trends, the Facebook page, “Israel in Thailand” run by the Embassy of Israel in Thailand posted a photo of two elephants named Teddy and Michaela from the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem. The zoo was established by a zoology professor from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem originally as a centre for studying zoology and preserving biblical animals. The animals are allowed to roam freely, and caretakers interact directly with them.

Officials from the Israeli embassy said that Thailand sent two four-year-old female elephants as a gift. The staff taking care of the elephants included two Thai professional elephant handlers and professionally trained Israeli staff.

The Thai elephants received Hebrew names – one was named Aviva and staff admitted they could not remember the name of the other one. They are under good care and are not allowed to work or to do shows while visitors are only allowed to watch them. The Israeli zoo also prefers female elephants as males have to be chained when they enter the musth and become aggressive. Visitors may mistake this for animal abuse.

Reuters reported on May 5, 2015, that Shay Doron, CEO of the Biblical Zoo, said that former president Yitzhak Rabin requested Thai elephants. He stated that the utmost effort will be used to conserve and breed these animals.

In 2015, these elephants returned the favour to their friends back in Thailand through a donation of US$1,500 from the Biblical Zoo to the elephant hospital in Lampang. The funds were donated by visitors over three years.

Aviva ended up causing a headache after giving birth to a male baby named Chapati. She was unable to care for it and zoo staff had to separate the baby from her, making it impossible for the mother to nurse it.

Fortunately, a large milk power company was able to create a special formula for Chapati. As he matured, Chapati developed the characteristic behaviour of male elephants.

As the zoo did not want to chain him, the staff sent him to an elephant conservation centre in Lampang to care for it. Once in Thailand, his name was changed to Plai Kaeo. On a visit to the conservation centre, the staff of the Israeli embassy in Thailand found him to be in great condition.

As for the fate of the elephants, Aviva died many years ago in Israel, while Plai Kaeo only died a few years ago. Another female elephant which was sent to Israel together with Aviva is still alive and her original Thai elephant handler is still caring for her in Israel.

This is the story of Thai elephants sent away from their homeland to foreign lands. Some had a happy ending, others not so much. Plai Sak Surin is perhaps the first elephant sent abroad to return to its home country.

However, its wounds, both physical and emotional, will serve as a lesson in “elephant diplomacy”. Whether this should continue is questionable since animal welfare concerns are characteristic in developed countries.