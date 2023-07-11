Police launch hunt for suspects in murder of German businessman
The police are on the hunt for the suspected killers of a 62-year-old German businessman after his dismembered body was discovered at a residence in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district on Tuesday.
Hans Peter Ralter Mack reportedly disappeared while in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district last week where he was to negotiate with a foreign broker on a land deal on Samui Island in Surat Thani worth more than 100 million baht.
The police found the businessman's dismembered body inside a freezer at a residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village at 1am. His car had earlier been found at a condominium some distance away.
The body has now been transported to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy. Forensic investigators are examining the freezer, as well as an electric chainsaw and rope.
The police are preparing to issue arrest warrants for suspects in the case. The discovery of the body came after CCTV showed the freezer being delivered to the residence by a couple who had earlier been interviewed by police. The two claimed that a German broker identified only as “Petra” had hired them to deliver the freezer to a pool villa in the Bang Lamung district.
Another German national identified as Olaf, said to be a close friend of Petra, later collected the freezer, drove some 160 kilometres around Chonburi province, before taking it to the residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village.
Separately, Mr A (assumed name), a 35-year-old villager, said Olaf, 52, and a disabled German woman had been living in a Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village residence for more than three months.
He added that Olaf had collected the woman from the residence on Monday morning and disappeared.