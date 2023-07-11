Police launch hunt for suspects in murder of German businessman

Hans Peter Ralter Mack reportedly disappeared while in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district last week where he was to negotiate with a foreign broker on a land deal on Samui Island in Surat Thani worth more than 100 million baht.

The police found the businessman's dismembered body inside a freezer at a residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village at 1am. His car had earlier been found at a condominium some distance away.

The body has now been transported to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy. Forensic investigators are examining the freezer, as well as an electric chainsaw and rope.