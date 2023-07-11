First week of July sees 1,193 hospitals, 25 killed from Covid-19 complications in Thailand

The Covid-19 Information Centre announced on Tuesday that an average of 170 patients per day were admitted to hospital from July 2 to 8, compared to an average of 122 patients daily for the week of June 25-July 1, which saw 859 patients hospitalised.

The centre said 25 patients succumbed to the virus in the week of July 2-8, compared to the death toll of 43 in the previous week.

The centre said the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised since the beginning of this year stands at 29,697, while the total number of deaths is 727.