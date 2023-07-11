First week of July sees 1,193 hospitals, 25 killed from Covid-19 complications in Thailand
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the first week of July rose by 38.88% from the previous week to 1,193 patients, though the number of deaths dropped by 40%.
The Covid-19 Information Centre announced on Tuesday that an average of 170 patients per day were admitted to hospital from July 2 to 8, compared to an average of 122 patients daily for the week of June 25-July 1, which saw 859 patients hospitalised.
The centre said 25 patients succumbed to the virus in the week of July 2-8, compared to the death toll of 43 in the previous week.
The centre said the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised since the beginning of this year stands at 29,697, while the total number of deaths is 727.
However, public health expert Dr Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the figures released by the centre do not reflect the real situation.
He said that according to his own estimates, there have been between 8,522 and 11,836 new Covid infections daily during the first week of July.