Internet in Thai-Myanmar border cut in crackdown on call centres
Internet connections between the border of Tak province and Myanmar will be cut in a bid to crack down on illegal Chinese businesses.
Deputy National Police chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday that the Thai police is working in cooperation with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to deal with call-centre scams. Many Thais have been duped into working for these call centres in Myanmar under slave-like conditions.
Most of these scams are based in the Thailand-Myanmar border and the connections are being cut in cooperation with authorities in both Myanmar and China.
He said deals will also be made with ethnic groups in areas where illegal Chinese businesses are based to ensure criminals are caught.
A total of 173 internet towers are located on the border of Tak province, covering Mae Ramat, Mae Sot and Phop Phra districts.