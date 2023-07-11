Internet in Thai-Myanmar border cut in crackdown on call centres

Deputy National Police chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday that the Thai police is working in cooperation with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to deal with call-centre scams. Many Thais have been duped into working for these call centres in Myanmar under slave-like conditions.

Most of these scams are based in the Thailand-Myanmar border and the connections are being cut in cooperation with authorities in both Myanmar and China.