Three arrested for murder of German businessman

Grundgrief was arrested at a condominium in South Pattaya, while Brinkmann was arrested in Bangkok and taken to Nongprue Police Station in Chonburi.

Another German suspect identified as Enrico was arrested for operating a criminal account to receive a cash transfer from the victim.

A further suspect in the case is Nicole Frevel, a disabled German woman who rented the residence where the German businessman's remains were found. She was picked up in a restaurant near the condominium where Mack’s car was found and sent to Banglamung Hospital for treatment on a self-inflicted wound to the wrist.

Frevel told police that Brinkmann had brought the freezer to her residence and threatened her when she asked what it contained.