Household 'net energy metering' plan put on hold

Instead, the government will continue to allow consumers to sell the excess electricity to the utility at a rate of 2.20 baht.

Net Energy Metering (NEM) is a billing mechanism that credits households that have installed rooftop solar panels for the electricity they supply to the electricity grid. For example, if a residential consumer has a rooftop solar panel system, it may generate more electricity than the home uses during daylight hours. The NEM scheme serves to promote renewable energy use and conservation of non-renewable energy at the consumer level.

The Energy Ministry reported that the study identified several challenges that prevent households from exporting excess electricity to offset their electricity bills. These challenges include regulatory and legal issues, technical considerations, and overall impacts on the quality and stability of the electricity grid.

With regard to the regulatory and legal aspects, the offsetting of households’ excess electricity with electricity suppliers is currently not supported by regulations and laws. Calculating the value-added tax for such transactions requires a tax base exemption from the Revenue Department.

In terms of technical aspects, the fluctuating and uncertain nature of solar-generated electricity can lead to imbalances in the electricity grid, causing damage to electrical devices and reducing overall efficiency and lifespan.

If a significant amount of solar-generated electricity flows back into the grid, the protective equipment in the electrical system may need to be resized and adjusted to accommodate the increased electricity production. Control and management systems must also be implemented to ensure the quality and reliability of the electricity system as a whole.