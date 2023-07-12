About 5,000 evacuees flee to Mae Hong Son after airstrike

Karenni National Progressive Party's Culture Minister, Tor Rae, said the airstrike on the evacuation centre occurred at 1.30am, killing one and injuring 10 others. The evacuation centre, which is located near the resistance group’s barracks, also comprises a school and health centre.

A source from the Karenni Army (KA) said later that the number of people killed in the airstrike on the evacuation centre had risen to four and that many more people were injured.

Myanmar’s military used a MIG-29 figher jet for four airstrikes between 0.57am and 1.32am.