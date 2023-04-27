Another 79 Thais reach Jeddah after evacuation from Sudan by Saudi Arabia

Among evacuees, the embassy said 79 Thai citizens were transported by a Saudi Arabian ship, which arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Bangkok said that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in continuation of the efforts under the directives of its leadership - may God support it - is evacuating Saudi citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from Sudan to Saudi Arabia".

"Saudi Arabia is keen to provide all the basic needs to foreign nationals before their departure to their countries," the embassy said.