THAI to improve services as it employs Airbus A320 on flights to Yangon, Dhaka
Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways International (THAI), is set to employ its Airbus A320 aircraft for flights to Yangon and Dhaka to meet rising travel demands.
The airline will also improve inflight services to enhance travellers’ experiences.
THAI’s sister airline, THAI Smile, is currently operating 14 flights a week to and from Yangon.
From Sunday, THAI will also increase the Bangkok-Dhaka flights from three to seven a week, offering Economy Class services.
THAI is currently using its Boeing 777-200ER and Airbus A320 aircraft on its flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Dhaka.
More information is available on the Thai Airways website or through its 24-hour call centre at (02) 356 1111.