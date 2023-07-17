Two-wheeled angels: Bangkok launches first fleet of motorbike-ambulances

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt oversaw the launch ceremony for the first 50 “motorlances” at the BMA Expo 2023 in Benchakitti Park on Saturday.

The 50 motorcycles come equipped with life-saving tools and will be ridden by specially trained personnel at the hospitals where they will be deployed. The riders will weave through busy streets and serve spots that are difficult to reach by four-wheel ambulances.

Chadchart said the motorlances were a speedy way of getting potentially life-saving aid to victims in the city.