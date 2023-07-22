3 Thai men arrested for selling, possessing illegal firearms, ammunition

The suspects, identified only as San, 40, Nipon, 31, and Virasak, 31, were caught during police raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The suspects face the charge of having firearms and ammunition in their possession without permission. Though they deny the charge, they have been taken in for interrogation.

The raids, conducted by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division, uncovered two pistols and more than 30,000 bullets of various calibres.

According to police, the social media group run by the suspects has more than 300 members and most of the customers are people aged 15-20 who live in Greater Bangkok.

The business has made more than 10 million baht in revenue over the past two years, police said.