Bangkok police seize big cache of modified blank pistols, airguns

A 50-year-old man, identified as Sithipoj Wanphen, was arrested during a police search of a house in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng said on Thursday.

The man was in possession of a number of blank pistols he was about to send to customers at a parcel-delivery company.

His arrest led to a search of a shop in Saphan Sung district, where 2,103 blank pistols, 142 airguns, over 100 accessories, and almost 100,000 ammunitions, were stored, according to Kornchai.

The suspect, Sithipoj, produced a permit issued by the Department of Provincial Administration for the sale of blank pistols as “firearm imitations”. However, as the blank pistols are modified for use with real bullets, they are no longer “firearm imitations”, the CCIB chief said.