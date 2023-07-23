Bangkok commuters say train fares are too high, survey finds
The majority of commuters in Bangkok and its vicinity say they are spending too much on train services, according to a survey by Bangkok University.
The poll of 1,200 commuters in and around Bangkok was conducted from July 5 to 10 to find out what users of the BTS, MRT and Airport Link think about the services as well as how often they use them. The survey asked six questions.
How often do you use train services?
36.2% every day
38.2% some days
25.6% once in a while
How many trains do you take to reach your destination?
66.2% only one
33.8% more than one
How much do you spend on trains each day?
35.4% less than 50 baht
46.2% 51 to 100 baht
14.2% 101 to 150 baht
3.7% 151 to 200 baht
0.5% more than 200 baht
What makes using trains difficult? (multiple answers)
61.0% expensive fares
39.4% long walkways at interchange stations
25.7% having to use many cards
25.1% long waits to buy tickets at interchange stations
17.0% names of interchange stations do not match
6.3% other reasons (too many passengers during rush hour, long waits for trains, confusion while changing trains)
What should train operators do to improve services? (multiple answers)
61.0% reduce fares
48.5% offer one card for all trains
47.6% speed up the construction of train routes
31.3% offer a single-price service
2.9% other suggestions (increase the number of trains during rush hour, upgrade the train system, add more routes, add more interchange stations)
Are you satisfied with train services?
5.8% very satisfied
82.5% moderately satisfied
11.5% moderately unsatisfied
0.2% very unsatisfied