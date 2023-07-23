Bangkok commuters say train fares are too high, survey finds

How often do you use train services?

36.2% every day

38.2% some days

25.6% once in a while

How many trains do you take to reach your destination?

66.2% only one

33.8% more than one

How much do you spend on trains each day?

35.4% less than 50 baht

46.2% 51 to 100 baht

14.2% 101 to 150 baht

3.7% 151 to 200 baht

0.5% more than 200 baht