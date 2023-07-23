Monkey population in Lopburi's old town surpasses 2,200
The population of monkeys in Lopburi's old town has exceeded 2,200, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said on Saturday.
Suttipong Kamtaptim, director of the department's wildlife conservation division in Lopburi, said a survey conducted earlier this month found the population of monkeys in the old town was 2,206. Suttipong provided the following numbers per area:
- Phra Prang Sam Yot historical site: 1,019 (173 males, 387 females, 374 unidentified by sex, and 85 babies)
- Manora Market: 237 (83 males, 80 females, 50 unidentified by sex, and 24 babies)
- Chayowanich autopart shop: 625 (135 males, 206 females, 235 unidentified by sex, and 49 babies)
- Phra Kan Shrine: 325 (87 males, 106 females, 122 unidentified by sex, and 10 babies)
Meanwhile, Lopburi Provincial Public Relations Office said the survey aims to improve the province's efficiency on controlling monkey population.
Data from the survey will help officials better manage the population of monkeys in the town, the Lopburi Provincial Public Relations Office said.
