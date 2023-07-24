5 million Thais addicted to lottery, anti-gambling foundation reports

He pointed out that younger buyers are more likely to become addicted.

The latest survey on youth gambling behaviour last year revealed that among respondents aged 19 to 25, 900,000 regularly buy illegal lotteries and another 900,000 buy government lotteries, he explained.

Among those aged under 18 years, 100,000 are frequent buyers of illegal lotteries while 80,000 buy government ones, he said, adding that these groups are at risk of becoming addicts if their behaviour continues.

Thanakorn said “The government should be aware of the problem and thoroughly consider it. The government should not only be concerned with raising revenue or fixing expensive lottery prices because aiming for benefits on one side may cause damage on the other.”

He also wished to make the results of the survey and the opinions of affected parties known.

“As far as I know, many small-scale lottery sellers oppose the new L6 and N3 lottery," he said. He also questioned if the government's claim that the majority of 14,398 lottery sellers agreed with the proposal is only a one-sided fact.