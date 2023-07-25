Weather outlook: heavy rain for 42 provinces

The weather forecasts for today (July 25) call for continuing heavy rainfall in various parts of Thailand, particularly in the eastern, northeastern, central, and southern regions facing the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the mentioned areas should beware of the dangers of heavy rainfall and accumulated rainfall, which can lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

A monsoon trough is passing through the upper North and northeastern regions, while the southwest monsoon hovers over the upper South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Regarding strong wind waves, the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience waves measuring 2-3 metres, and areas with thunderstorms will experience waves higher than 3 metres. The lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves measuring 1-2 metres, and areas with thunderstorms will experience waves higher than 2 metres.

Vessels operators in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in these areas should remain ashore during this period.