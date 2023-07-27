Police tell motorists to steer clear of Ratchaprasong junction

The following areas will be affected from 3pm until the demonstrations end:

- Ratchadamri Road from the Ratchadamri junction to the Pratu Nam junction

- Rama I Road from the Chaloem Phao junction to the Ratchaprasong junction

- Phloen Chit Road from the Ratchaprasong junction to the Chit Lom junction

MPB advises commuters to take the following alternative routes:

- Ratchaprarop Road

- Phetchaburi Road

- Sukhumvit Road

- Witthayu Road

- Lang Suan Road

- Sarasin Road

- Rama IV Road

- Sathorn Road

- Silom Road

- Henri Dunant Road

- Phaya Thai Road

- Soi Ton Son