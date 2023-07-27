Police tell motorists to steer clear of Ratchaprasong junction
Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek has announced areas that will be affected by demonstrations later today.
Protests are being held around the Ratchaprasong junction from 5pm. Because the area is a high-traffic area, especially during rush hours, severe congestion is likely, Jirasan said.
The following areas will be affected from 3pm until the demonstrations end:
- Ratchadamri Road from the Ratchadamri junction to the Pratu Nam junction
- Rama I Road from the Chaloem Phao junction to the Ratchaprasong junction
- Phloen Chit Road from the Ratchaprasong junction to the Chit Lom junction
MPB advises commuters to take the following alternative routes:
- Ratchaprarop Road
- Phetchaburi Road
- Sukhumvit Road
- Witthayu Road
- Lang Suan Road
- Sarasin Road
- Rama IV Road
- Sathorn Road
- Silom Road
- Henri Dunant Road
- Phaya Thai Road
- Soi Ton Son
Jirasan said that the MPB has arranged for traffic police to minimise issues for commuters. For more information on traffic conditions, contact the traffic police at 1197 (24 hours) or www.trafficpolice.go.th. Maps of alternative routes can be downloaded through their Facebook and Twitter pages.