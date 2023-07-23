Motorists advised avoid to Asok Montri Intersection due to demonstration
Motorists are being advised to avoid using two routes to Asok Montri Intersection in Bangkok from 3pm onwards as pro-democracy protesters will hold demonstration there, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Sunday.
The advisory came after political activist Sombat Boonngamanong, also known as “Bor Kor Lai Jud”, informed the police there will be demonstration at 5pm to protests against the Senate for not supporting Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become prime minister.
Police asked motorists to avoid using two routes to the intersection until the demonstration ends to avoid traffic jams:
- Sukhumvit Road (Nana Intersection to Soi 22)
- Ratchadaphisek Road (Asok-Kamphaeng Phet Intersection to U-turn in front of Benjakitti Park)
Instead, motorists are advised using the following routes:
- Phetchaburi Road
- Soi Thonglor
- Ekkamai Road
- Rama IV Road
- Duang Phithak Road
- Wireless Road
- Ratchadamri Road
- Rama I Road
- Phaya Thai Road
- Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway
Police also advised motorists to plan their trips in advance. For more information contact the police call centre (1197).
