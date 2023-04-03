Activists show up at MP registration to demand release of 15-year-old lese majeste suspect
Pro-democracy protesters showed up at the Bangkok Youth Centre on Monday to demand the release of a 15-year-old who has been flung behind bars over lese majeste charges.
The aim was to grab the attention of politicians who were at the centre to register their candidacy.
The teenager is being held without bail at the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Girls over the spraying of 112 on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple on March 28. The girl was near the man arrested for spraying the numbers on the wall.
“We want political parties to be aware of this issue and seek a solution,” activist Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon said.
Tantawan was one of the two protesters who had put their lives in danger by holding an extended hunger strike demanding the release of political prisoners.
She said this protest is peaceful and there will be no clashes like there were at the Palang Pracharath Party campaign in Bang Phlat district on Saturday.
Some 10 members of the ThaluWang group led by Tantawan and fellow former hunger striker Orawan “Bam” Phuphong had arrived at the site demanding answers over Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.
The group tried to get close to the stage but were stopped by guards, resulting in a 20-minute-long scuffle. They were eventually escorted out of the area.