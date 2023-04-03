Activists show up at MP registration to demand release of 15-year-old lese majeste suspect

The aim was to grab the attention of politicians who were at the centre to register their candidacy.

The teenager is being held without bail at the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Girls over the spraying of 112 on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple on March 28. The girl was near the man arrested for spraying the numbers on the wall.

“We want political parties to be aware of this issue and seek a solution,” activist Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon said.