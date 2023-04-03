Move Forward confident of big win in Bangkok
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was given a warm welcome by supporters as he arrived at the Bangkok Youth Centre with 33 constituency MP candidates on Monday morning.
He told the crowd that Move Forward has policies that meet people’s needs from all aspects, ranging from the economy to politics. He added that the party’s candidates were warmly received in other parts of the country as well.
“If we are elected, we will have a better mandate to do our duties,” he said, adding that all MP candidates have expertise in Thai politics.
He also said that Move Forward aims to win all 33 Bangkok seats as the party had done well in the capital during the 2019 election and already has Bangkok councillors.
He added that the party is hoping to win more seats across Thailand’s 400 constituencies.
"We believe many people will cast their vote in this election,” he said.
Pita also said that it was unfortunate that Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has decided not to join public debates, because voters will not get to hear of his vision and work.
“People would have been able to ask Prawit about Palang Pracharat Party’s policies if he joined the debate,” he said.
Separately, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit led Move Forward's 10 Chiang Mai constituency MP candidates to register at the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation.
“I am confident that all Move Forward candidates are hard-working and will gain the confidence of people in Chiang Mai,” he said.
As for measures to tackle the pollution problem the northern province is facing, he said Move Forward has the policy to ban the purchase of corn from farmers who burn their fields. He said this would be the first step towards mitigating the impact on people, especially those with chronic respiratory conditions.