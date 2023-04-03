Move Forward confident of big win in Bangkok

He also said that Move Forward aims to win all 33 Bangkok seats as the party had done well in the capital during the 2019 election and already has Bangkok councillors.

He added that the party is hoping to win more seats across Thailand’s 400 constituencies.

"We believe many people will cast their vote in this election,” he said.

Pita also said that it was unfortunate that Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has decided not to join public debates, because voters will not get to hear of his vision and work.

“People would have been able to ask Prawit about Palang Pracharat Party’s policies if he joined the debate,” he said.