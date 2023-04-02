Prawit declines invite to join public debates ahead of election
Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he will not participate in any public debates but is ready to give one-on-one interviews.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Prawit said he was honoured that several media organisations had extended invitations to him to join public debates ahead of the May 14 elections.
“But I choose to communicate via methods I think I can do best,” Prawit wrote. “I’m willing to meet all the media to exchange information and opinions, but please make it private. I’m always ready for all of you.”
Admitting that the national leader needs to communicate with the people, he wrote: “But speaking is not the only method a national leader can express his or her capabilities to the people.
“Public debates only show which politicians are good at speaking and have the wit to respond to questions. But debates may not reflect a politician’s real capabilities.”
Despite declaring himself as Palang Pracharath’s PM candidate, Prawit has rarely spoken to reporters or commented about the election in public.
He has, however, posted long comments on Facebook about his political stance and ideas to deal with “political polarisation”.
However, his critics and once ally, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, have voiced doubts about whether Prawit writes these comments himself or if he gets his aides to do the job.