Prawit declines invite to join public debates ahead of election

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Prawit said he was honoured that several media organisations had extended invitations to him to join public debates ahead of the May 14 elections.

“But I choose to communicate via methods I think I can do best,” Prawit wrote. “I’m willing to meet all the media to exchange information and opinions, but please make it private. I’m always ready for all of you.”

Admitting that the national leader needs to communicate with the people, he wrote: “But speaking is not the only method a national leader can express his or her capabilities to the people.