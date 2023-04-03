PPRP’s Bangkok ambitions limited to just 12 seats: Prawit
Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is aiming for 12 Bangkok MP seats, much like it did in the 2019 election, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said in his capacity as party leader.
He was speaking at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng, where he had gone to offer support to PPRP’s Bangkok candidates.
Also present were other PPRP members including Narumon Pinyosinwat, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and Paiboon Nititawan.
“It depends very much on people whether PPRP will hold a majority across Thailand,” Prawit said.
He also confirmed that his name led the list of party-list MP candidates.
When asked about the protesters who had shown up at the PPRP election campaign on Saturday, Prawit said people can have different views, but they should have the unity to overcome conflicts.