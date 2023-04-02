PPRP campaign hit by protesters demanding answers over lese majeste law

Some 10 members of the ThaluWang group led by Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong arrived at the PPRP campaign in Bang Phlat district to raise awareness about the political prisoners held for alleged violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

They wanted to meet the party’s deputy leader, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and ask him about the arrest of an artist for spraying 112 on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple on March 28. They were also querying the party’s stance on the lese majeste law.

The protesters tried to get close to the stage but were stopped by guards, resulting in a 20-minute clash. Eventually, they were escorted out of the area.