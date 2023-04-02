PPRP campaign hit by protesters demanding answers over lese majeste law
Chaos hit the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) election campaign in Bangkok's Thonburi area on Saturday when protesters led by two activists of hunger-striking fame showed up to query the lese majeste law.
Some 10 members of the ThaluWang group led by Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong arrived at the PPRP campaign in Bang Phlat district to raise awareness about the political prisoners held for alleged violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code.
They wanted to meet the party’s deputy leader, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and ask him about the arrest of an artist for spraying 112 on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple on March 28. They were also querying the party’s stance on the lese majeste law.
The protesters tried to get close to the stage but were stopped by guards, resulting in a 20-minute clash. Eventually, they were escorted out of the area.
After the protesters dispersed, Chaiwut said the party will overcome conflicts to drive Thailand ahead.
“Only Prawit Wongsuwan, who is deputy PM and PPRP leader, can solve this conflict,” he said.
He also stressed that violating the lese majeste law is a criminal offence, adding that there are already many people behind bars over this issue.
“I want to tell you that Section 112 cannot be amended,” he said, adding that the Constitutional Court has declared that any amendment to the law will be considered a move to overthrow a democratic government with the king as head of state.
Separately, PPRP member Sakoltee Phattiyakul said the group should have protested peacefully, adding that four guards had been injured during the clash.
He said PPRP will ensure no such clashes take place at its campaign site in the future. “We will deploy more guards and police officers because we do not want to see people clashing,” he said.
He added that PPRP was ready to hear complaints, citing a meeting between Prawit and pro-democracy activist Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, who is a member of the Ratsadon Group.