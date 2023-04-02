Bangkok police ready to prevent traffic jams, violence at MP-registration venue
Metropolitan Police are confident they will be able to ensure smooth flows of traffic near the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Monday when Bangkok election candidates and their entourages descend on the centre to apply to run in the May 14 election.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau completed a plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads near the youth centre several days ago, said Maj-General Chokechai Ngamwong, deputy commissioner of the bureau.
The Police Traffic Division and Din Daeng Police Station will be in charge of ensuring that traffic flows smoothly around the youth centre, he said.
Chokechai said candidates and their motorcades can reach the indoor stadium of the youth centre by exiting Vibhavadi Roan Road on the one-way Mitr Maitree Road which leads to the centre.
To prevent congestion on Mitr Maitree Road, drivers will be instructed to park at a distance after dropping off candidates, he said.
Police have been telling motorists to avoid the left inbound lanes of Vibhavadi Road on Monday as politicians will be using them to reach the youth centre.
Police have not uncovered any plans to cause a disturbance at the centre during the candidate-application process, they said. Still, they are sending officers to prevent possible outbreaks of violence or mischief.
The Bangkok election committee will start registering candidates for Bangkok’s 33 constituencies on Monday. They must submit applications at the indoor stadium in the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre.
Although the registration period runs until April 7, most candidates are expected to apply on the first day to increase their chances of obtaining auspicious candidacy numbers.