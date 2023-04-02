Bangkok police ready to prevent traffic jams, violence at MP-registration venue

The Metropolitan Police Bureau completed a plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads near the youth centre several days ago, said Maj-General Chokechai Ngamwong, deputy commissioner of the bureau.

The Police Traffic Division and Din Daeng Police Station will be in charge of ensuring that traffic flows smoothly around the youth centre, he said.

Chokechai said candidates and their motorcades can reach the indoor stadium of the youth centre by exiting Vibhavadi Roan Road on the one-way Mitr Maitree Road which leads to the centre.