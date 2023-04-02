Abhisit says now is not the time for him to return to politics

Before the 2019 election, Abhisit as Democrat leader had said on television that the Democrat Party would not back former coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister. At the time, Prayut and his Palang Pracharath Party were popular because the coup had brought peace and order to the capital.

Abhisit stepped down as Democrat leader when his party won zero House seats in Bangkok. He also quit as party-list MP because he did not want to follow the party’s decision to back Prayut as prime minister. Since then, he has been keeping a low profile as a politician and focusing on academic work.

The former party leader said he believes Ornanong will have a strong chance of winning votes in Bangkok’s Sathorn, Pathum Wan, Ratchathewi and Phya Thai districts because she has been visiting her constituents regularly.

As for whether he would be present when Democrat constituency candidates register their candidacy at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre on Monday, Abhisit pointed at Ongart and said: “It’s up to the deputy leader”.