Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva on Wednesday joined a Democrat Party campaign. | The Nation
Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva on Wednesday joined a Democrat Party campaign in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.
He took the stage for the first time since Prime Minister Prayut dissolved the House of Representatives earlier this month.
The former Democrat leader and 27th prime minister of Thailand promised his full support for the party in the May 14 election.
Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Democrat Party leader.
“I have always been a Democrat and am still a member of the party. I am here today because the first thing I want to do
is thank everyone for their continued support of the Democratic Party over the years.
Over the past four years, I can’t say a lot of people have asked me to join their parties, or form a new one. Whenever someone tries to approach me, others will warn them ‘Don’t waste your time. He would never leave the Democrats. His blood is all blue [the party’s color]’.
So, I'm not going anywhere. Although I am not running in this election, I will support the party to the best of my ability.”