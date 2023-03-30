Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva on Wednesday joined a Democrat Party campaign. | The Nation

Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Democrat Party leader.

“I have always been a Democrat and am still a member of the party. I am here today because the first thing I want to do

is thank everyone for their continued support of the Democratic Party over the years.

Over the past four years, I can’t say a lot of people have asked me to join their parties, or form a new one. Whenever someone tries to approach me, others will warn them ‘Don’t waste your time. He would never leave the Democrats. His blood is all blue [the party’s color]’.

So, I'm not going anywhere. Although I am not running in this election, I will support the party to the best of my ability.”