Former red-shirt leader gets 2 years in jail for protest at Prem’s house

The court found Jatuporn guilty of inciting resistance, obstructing state officials, and organising an illegal gathering. The total penalty wa four years in jail, but the court halved the sentence because the defendant’s testimony was useful to the trial, according to court documents.

The other defendant in the case, Sarawut Longseng, was acquitted.

Jatuporn said before the verdict was read that he knew he would be sentenced to jail. He also said he had no intention of appealing the decision.

He will request a temporary release on a bail of 300,000 baht, he said.

He said that before Prem died in May 2019, the two men had met and Prem forgave him.

