Former red-shirt leader gets 2 years in jail for protest at Prem’s house
The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced Jatuporn Prompan, formerly a key red-shirt leader, to two years in jail for his role in a violent protest in 2007 outside the residence of the late Privy Council president, General Prem Tinsulanonda.
The court found Jatuporn guilty of inciting resistance, obstructing state officials, and organising an illegal gathering. The total penalty wa four years in jail, but the court halved the sentence because the defendant’s testimony was useful to the trial, according to court documents.
The other defendant in the case, Sarawut Longseng, was acquitted.
Jatuporn said before the verdict was read that he knew he would be sentenced to jail. He also said he had no intention of appealing the decision.
He will request a temporary release on a bail of 300,000 baht, he said.
He said that before Prem died in May 2019, the two men had met and Prem forgave him.
Jatuporn previously led the red-shirt movement, also known as the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), which was viewed as a major supporter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
In July 2007, he and other key UDD leaders led thousands of protesters to gather outside Prem’s residence in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
They blamed Prem for the military coup in September 2006, which ousted Thaksin’s government.
They demanded his resignation as chief of the King’s advisory council.
During their protest, they clashed with police.
In a separate case against key red-shirt figures, the Supreme Court in June 2020 sentenced five UDD leaders to two years and eight months in prison each for their role in the siege of Prem’s house. They were Veerakarn Musikapong, Nattawut Saikuar, Weng Tojirakarn, Vipoothalaeng Pattanapoomthai, and Nopparut Worachitwutthikul.