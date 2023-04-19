From ally to enemy: Jatuporn slams Pheu Thai's handout scheme

He said he expects the EC to take certain actions after it demanded that the party explain the source of the funds that will be needed to fund this handout policy. The deadline for the explanation was Tuesday, though no reports have been released on what explanation Pheu Thai presented.

He said he expects the EC to prohibit Pheu Thai from using the digital wallet policy when campaigning for votes, and it may even order an investigation. Jatuporn also warned that the EC may call on the Constitutional Court to dissolve Pheu Thai after the probe.

The red-shirt firebrand said he sees the handout as a way of buying votes. He added that the 16 years age limit was only introduced to disguise the fact that Pheu Thai wants to buy support from first-time voters, who are at least 18.

He said the 10,000 baht handout would not help stimulate the economy and would not be much different from the money distributed via welfare cards by outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government.

Jatuporn also doubted Pheu Thai’s claim that the money would help poor families with four or five members to start their own small businesses like noodle shops or coffee outlets. He said such shops are already in abundance within 4-kilometres of most homes.