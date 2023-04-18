Pheu Thai split over explanation of digital handout scheme owed to EC

The source said that Pheu Thai’s legal team advised the party to unveil all budget details for the scheme to the EC, or it would risk breaking election laws that could lead to party dissolution.

Meanwhile, the economic committee proposed a budget cut for all ministries to fund the scheme, which is expected to cost 500 billion baht.

According to the source, some party executives complained that most ministries would not agree to this as their budgets had already been cut substantially during Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, budget cuts would yield only around 100 billion baht.

Pheu Thai wants to add 200 billion baht left over from the fiscal 2024 budget to fund the scheme, plus 50 billion baht from increased tax revenue. However, this only adds up to 350 billion baht, which is still not enough to fund the digital wallet policy.

The economic team advised the party to include a loan plan to fill the budget gap in its submission to the EC.

However, the legal team objected to that move, warning a loan would constitute a future obligation and could violate election laws.

The source added that Pheu Thai strategists were also discussing whether or not they would scrap the current state welfare card scheme if the digital handout was implemented, as running two subsidy schemes with tens of millions of recipients would create a significant burden on the country’s finances.