Climatologist paints bleak picture for Thai farmers

Dr. Seri Suprathit, director of Rangsit University's Climate Change and Disaster Centre, says that comprehensive reforms are needed to increase agricultural productivity, reduce water usage, and implement innovative solutions for survival.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Seri analysed four scenarios that Thai farmers may encounter.

1. Normal scenario: Even when the situation is stable and the weather is normal, Thai farmers work hard but earn little due to the structure of rice prices and management, leading to very low yields compared to other rice-growing countries worldwide. The government’s boast that Thailand is a top rice exporter is misleading and stems from the large areas set aside for rice cultivation (approximately 27.67 million acres per year in both rainy and dry seasons) and the resultant need for a substantial amount of water (about 1,500 cubic meters for 0.93 acres of rice), resulting in overall production of approximately 32 million tons of paddy rice per year. However, the average yield per acre is only about 456 kilograms, significantly lower than many rice-producing and exporting countries such as Vietnam, India, China, and Australia.

2. Unpredictable weather: The La Niña phenomenon brings an abundance of water, which may lead to significant flooding, as experienced in 2011. Consequently, farmers increase their rice cultivation (by more than 3.16 million acres per year in both rainy and dry seasons), resulting in an overall production increase of 38 million tons of paddy rice per year.