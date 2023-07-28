Airstrikes continue in Myanmar's Kayah State on Thai border
The situation inside Kayah State on the other side of the border from Mae Hong Son is still of concern, with the Myanmar army continuing its airstrikes on the Karenni resistance, the Mae Hong Son's border command centre said on Friday.
The centre said Myanmar Army's aircraft were patrolling the border area opposite Khun Yuam district and Myanmar soldiers had been spotted conducting military operations in the area opposite Mueang and Mae Sariang districts, it added.
The centre said 8,852 Myanmar refugees were currently living in five shelters in Mae Sariang, Khun Yuam and Pang Moo districts.
A source from the Karenni Army said that the Myanmar Army had strafed three villages in Kayah’s Loikaw township, injuring some Karenni forces. Airstrikes had also been launched from near the military base opposite Pang Moo district to intercept a Karenni ambush.
With fighting intensifying, Myanmar would carry out further airstrikes near its base opposite Mae Hong Son's Mueang district on Friday, the source added.