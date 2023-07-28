Thailand’s Military celebrates King's birthday with royal salute
The Royal Thai Army, Navy and Air Force celebrated the birthday of His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday with a 21-gun salute.
The Royal Thai Army’s 1st Field Artillery Regiment, King's Guard conducted the ceremony in the royal grounds of Sanam Luang, adjacent to the Grand Palace.
The Royal Thai Navy’s Royal Thai Marine Corps performed the salute at Wichai Prasit Fort in Bangkok Yai district, while the Royal Thai Air Force's Security Forces Command performed the salute at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in Don Mueang district.
A gun salute, also known as a cannon salute, is a ceremonial act that involves firing shots to mark special occasions or show honour. The number of shots fired can vary, depending on the significance of the event or the rank of the person being honoured. In many countries, including Thailand, a 21-gun salute is a common practice to mark a joyful occasion.