FRIDAY, July 28, 2023
Their Majesties perform merit-making ceremony to mark King's birthday

FRIDAY, July 28, 2023

Their Majesties the King and Queen performed a merit-making ceremony on Friday to mark the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also attended the ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

During the ceremony, Their Majesties paid their respects to sacred objects at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha). Their Majesties also offered alms to Buddhist monks at the Throne Hall.

Their Majesties returned to Amporn Sathan Throne Hall in Dusit Palace after the merit-making ceremony.

