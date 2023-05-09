Traditional Thai basketry bags a hit with foreign fashionistasbackground-defaultbackground-default
Traditional Thai basketry bags a hit with foreign fashionistas

TUESDAY, May 09, 2023

The Yan Lipao handbags carried by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana during the Royal Couple’s short visit to the United Kingdom last week have garnered plenty of admiring comments from foreign netizens.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand were in London from Thursday to Sunday (May 4-7) to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

In addition to the Queen's gracious outfits and accessories, her Yan Lipao handbags from the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother quickly became a social media sensation.

 

One netizen tweeted: “That purse is fabulous. Anyone know who made it?" with hastags #coronation #queenofthailand #CoronationDay.

Yan Lipao basketry became well-known among foreigners thanks to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother's efforts to promote and develop the product in a bid to generate income for people in the South of Thailand.

Lipao, once considered a weed, is a plant in the climbing fern family which is native to the Southern part of Thailand and is mostly found in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

