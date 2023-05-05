Their Majesties arrive in UK for coronation of King Charles III

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household’s announcement, Their Majesties travelled on Thai Airways International’s flight TG 8886 and arrived at London’s Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom at 8.03am Thursday local time. The UK is 6 hours behind Thailand.

They were welcomed by Thani Thongphakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to the United Kingdom, Simon Brice, representative of King Charles III, and Michael John Holloway, special representative of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Their Majesties then travelled in a royal car provided by the Embassy of Thailand in London to the Landmark London Hotel, where they will be staying during their visit from Thursday to Sunday (May 4-7), in response to the invitation of King Charles III.

Their Majesties will attend a royal reception for heads of state and country representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 5).

They will then attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6).