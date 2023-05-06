Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve
Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand joined other royals and dignitaries at a reception in Buckingham Palace on Friday evening to congratulate Britain’s soon-to-be crowned King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla.
The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
Their Majesties arrived at the British capital’s Stansted Airport on Thursday and will be staying at Landmark London Hotel until Sunday.