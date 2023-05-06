Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation evebackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

SATURDAY, May 06, 2023

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand joined other royals and dignitaries at a reception in Buckingham Palace on Friday evening to congratulate Britain’s soon-to-be crowned King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla.

Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

Their Majesties arrived at the British capital’s Stansted Airport on Thursday and will be staying at Landmark London Hotel until Sunday.

Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

Their Majesties attend Buckingham Palace reception on coronation eve

TAGS
royal newsBuckingham PalacecoronationKing CharlesEnglandLondonBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand