Thunderstorm alerts issued for 28 provinces

It also warned of strong winds in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand due to a low-pressure zone in the Gulf of Thailand and the southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the northern, northeastern, eastern, central, and southern regions of the country. The public has been advised to be on guard for flash floods in hilly areas and overflowing rivers and streams in low-lying areas. Regions and provinces expected to be hit by thundershowers today are:

North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Waves are forecast to reach two to three metres in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea. Boat operators are advised to avoid thunderstorms at sea, while small boats should be kept ashore in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand until Thursday.