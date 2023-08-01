Water agencies in Central Thailand region prepare for shortages
Thailand’s central region could face a water shortage next year due to the impact of the El Nino phenomenon, which causes reduced rainfall.
During his visit to areas at risk of water shortage in Lop Buri province on Monday (July 31), Dr Surasi Kittimonthon, secretary general of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), was briefed by Dr Thaweesak Thanadachopol, deputy director general of the Royal Irrigation Department, on the water situation, agricultural cultivation strategies for coping with this year’s rainy season and the regional water management plan. Dr Surasi also inspected the water delivery and maintenance project in Kho Kra Tiem and the water management system in the Chai Nat-Pasak Canal.
Cumulative rainfall data nationwide from the beginning of the year show that overall rainfall remains below normal, including in the current rainy season. The central region, in particular, is expected to face a problem of inadequate rainfall of as much as 40% below normal levels.
As the El Nino phenomenon continues to have an impact, the current water volume in major water sources nationwide is 36.33 billion cubic meters (51%) but only 189 million cubic meters (15%) in the Central region.
However, the Meteorological Department and the ONWR forecast that during August and September, there is a possibility of 1-2 storms entering Thailand, which would be beneficial for water reserves in low-water volume reservoirs, and would help prepare for the dry season ahead.
The ONWR has assigned the Department of Royal Irrigation and the regional water supply agencies to carefully manage water in all regions and plan water management in line with climate variability in order to cope with the anticipated impacts of El Nino, which is expected to extend into 2024. Additionally, water resources must be adequately allocated according to water inflow into reservoirs, in order to be prepared for potential droughts.
The overall area for rice cultivation, a crop that requires a substantial amount of water, currently stands at 17.17 million acres, both inside and outside the irrigation zone, which is less than the planned 23.70 million acres. In the 22 provinces in the Chao Phraya River Basin, that area is 4.36 million acres, also less than the planned 5.19 million acres, and the Royal Irrigation Department has requested the cooperation of rice farmers in shifting to crops that require less water and can be harvested more quickly.
Moreover, the Royal Irrigation Department will plan and control water usage to ensure there is sufficient water to last until next year's rainy season. Regional water supply agencies will develop and prepare water reserves for tap water production to meet the needs of the public.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Lop Buri are monitoring water levels in the Chai Nat-Pasak Canal continuously, as well as controlling water distribution stations according to the planned schedule.
They are also ready to construct water barricades in the Chai Nat-Pasak Canal to raise water levels in the area near the water pump at the Kho Kra Tiem water gate and transfer water from the large reservoir in conjunction with reducing water pressure during specific periods. The water supply authorities will also work with local agencies to prepare water trucks and containers to distribute water to affected areas.
Every agency has been instructed to implement the 12 measures to cope with the 2023 rainy season. These include preparing the readiness of personnel and machinery, promptly repairing and maintaining the irrigation system and flood prevention measures, as well as quickly eliminating invasive aquatic plants and waterway obstructions. The plan also involves simulating disaster scenarios and establishing regional front-end centres and strengthening the network of the community in the central region.