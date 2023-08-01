Water agencies in Central Thailand region prepare for shortages

During his visit to areas at risk of water shortage in Lop Buri province on Monday (July 31), Dr Surasi Kittimonthon, secretary general of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), was briefed by Dr Thaweesak Thanadachopol, deputy director general of the Royal Irrigation Department, on the water situation, agricultural cultivation strategies for coping with this year’s rainy season and the regional water management plan. Dr Surasi also inspected the water delivery and maintenance project in Kho Kra Tiem and the water management system in the Chai Nat-Pasak Canal.

Cumulative rainfall data nationwide from the beginning of the year show that overall rainfall remains below normal, including in the current rainy season. The central region, in particular, is expected to face a problem of inadequate rainfall of as much as 40% below normal levels.

As the El Nino phenomenon continues to have an impact, the current water volume in major water sources nationwide is 36.33 billion cubic meters (51%) but only 189 million cubic meters (15%) in the Central region.

However, the Meteorological Department and the ONWR forecast that during August and September, there is a possibility of 1-2 storms entering Thailand, which would be beneficial for water reserves in low-water volume reservoirs, and would help prepare for the dry season ahead.