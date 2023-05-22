Thailand's rains arrive, but will not be enough to fill reservoirs
Some parts of Thailand will suffer water shortages despite rains this year, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announced.
According to TMD, Thailand’s wet season arrived on Monday and will last until mid-October.
Some areas are expected to be hit with heavy rain until early June, while thundershowers will hit up to 80% of the East of Thailand and the southern west coast.
Yet the rainfall will not be enough to fill reservoirs, causing water shortages in many areas from mid-June to mid-July.
TMD has also warned of floods and runoffs owing to two tropical storms due to hit upper Thailand in August and September.
The amount of rain in the North and Northeast will drop in October, though the temperature will be cool. However, heavy rain is forecast for the Central region as well as the East and South until at least mid-October.